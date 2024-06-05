Rupee sheds 01 paisa against Dollar

Pakistan Rupee on Wednesday lost 01 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Wednesday lost 01 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.29.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.5 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 21 paisa to close at Rs 302.

63 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.78, whereas a decline of 03 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.57 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 355.60.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.76 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close Rs 74.20.