Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.46

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.05 and Rs 279.55. respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 06 paisa to close at Rs 290.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.76, whereas a surge of 99 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.96 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs348.97.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs75.81, while the Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs74.16.

