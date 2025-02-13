Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 01 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 06:11 PM

Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.25.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.80 and Rs 281.30, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.38 to close at Rs291.

09 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of Rs1.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs349.37 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs347.91.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham increased 01 pasia t close at Rs 76.03 while the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant and closed at Rs 74.46.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi ..

ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other ..

34 seconds ago
 PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

PSX closes on a negative tradition session today

40 seconds ago
 CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers f ..

CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app

15 minutes ago
 UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa cont ..

UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development

15 minutes ago
 Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Custome ..

Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year

15 minutes ago
 WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding ..

WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion

16 minutes ago
Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facil ..

Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility

31 minutes ago
 JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger ..

JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger facility in GCC

45 minutes ago
 WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Child ..

WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact

46 minutes ago
 Somaliland President praises UAE continued support ..

Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral par ..

46 minutes ago
 CISSS, IICA sign MoU to enhance research, regional ..

CISSS, IICA sign MoU to enhance research, regional dialogue

8 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes soc ..

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business