Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.25.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.80 and Rs 281.30, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.38 to close at Rs291.

09 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of Rs1.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs349.37 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs347.91.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham increased 01 pasia t close at Rs 76.03 while the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant and closed at Rs 74.46.