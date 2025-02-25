Rupee Sheds 01 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.67 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.66.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.00 and Rs281.50, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.30 to close at Rs292.
87 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of 47 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.05 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs353.52.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained stagnant and closed at Rs 76.14 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs74.58.
