Rupee sheds 01 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs156.17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar decreased by 01 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.17 compared to last closing of Rs156.18, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday reported.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.80 and Rs 156.30.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.13 and traded at Rs170.63 against the last closing of Rs171.76.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen shed 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.44 against Rs1.45, whereas decrease of Rs 0.57 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.90 as compared to last closing of Rs 192.47Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dipped by 01 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal remained unchanged and were traded at Rs 42.51 and Rs 41.63 respectively.