UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Sheds 01 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs156.17

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:18 AM

Rupee sheds 01 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs156.17

The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar decreased by 01 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.17 compared to last closing of Rs156.18, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar decreased by 01 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.17 compared to last closing of Rs156.18, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday reported.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.80 and Rs 156.30.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.13 and traded at Rs170.63 against the last closing of Rs171.76.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen shed 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.44 against Rs1.45, whereas decrease of Rs 0.57 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.90 as compared to last closing of Rs 192.47Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dipped by 01 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal remained unchanged and were traded at Rs 42.51 and Rs 41.63 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

5 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

50 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

14 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

14 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.