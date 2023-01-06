Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 227.13 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 227.13 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.11.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 234.25 and Rs 236.5 respectively.

The price of the euro decreased by Rs 2.

05 and closed at Rs 239.15 against the previous day's closing of Rs 241.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost three paisa to close at Rs1.71, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.47 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 270.36 as compared to its last closing of Rs 272.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 01 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 61.83 and Rs 60.43 respectively.