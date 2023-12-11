Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 02 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Rupee sheds 02 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday weakened by 02 paise against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.89 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.87

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Monday weakened by 02 paise against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.89 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.87.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs284 and Rs286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 63 paise to close at Rs305.36 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went down by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.93; whereas a decrease of 84 paise was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.83 compared to the last closing of Rs356.67.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paise each to close at 77.31 and Rs75.69 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilatera ..

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 Youth conference held to mark Human Rights Day

Youth conference held to mark Human Rights Day

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20 ..

Pakistan women team eying to repeat heroics of T20I series

47 minutes ago
 The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

3 hours ago
Markets mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed deci ..

Markets mixed ahead of US inflation data, Fed decision

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan women look to continue winning ways in OD ..

Pakistan women look to continue winning ways in ODI series

3 minutes ago
 Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tight ..

Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tightening bets fade

3 minutes ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tight ..

Yen falls 1pc versus dollar as Bank of Japan tightening bets fade

3 minutes ago
 ADB approves $155 mln to help boost Pakistan women ..

ADB approves $155 mln to help boost Pakistan women’s access to finance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business