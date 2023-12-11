Rupee sheds 02 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday weakened by 02 paise against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.89 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.87

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Monday weakened by 02 paise against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.89 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.87.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs284 and Rs286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 63 paise to close at Rs305.36 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went down by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.93; whereas a decrease of 84 paise was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.83 compared to the last closing of Rs356.67.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paise each to close at 77.31 and Rs75.69 respectively.