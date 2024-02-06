Rupee Sheds 02 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.40
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.40.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.5 and Rs 282 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs.3.
61 paisa to close at Rs300.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained lost 02 paisa to close at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of Rs5.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 350.89 compared to the last closing of Rs 356.45.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.07 and Rs 74.51 respectively.
Recent Stories
Hockey match to mark Kashmir Day played
President Alvi directs Postal Life to pay Rs 5 mln to heirs of insurance policyh ..
Two citizen looted at gunpoint
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB Chairman
Int’l workshop on 'ethical research in clinical trials' to start on Feb 7
Mohsin Naqvi elected PCB chairman
Baby killed in Russian strike on northeast Ukraine: Kyiv
Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets
Pakistan, Henan to further promote trade, investment cooperation
UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked losses narrow
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
Australian central bank holds cash rate steady at 4.35 pct
More Stories From Business
-
Meat, meat products worth of $239.711 mln exported in 06 months2 hours ago
-
Pakistan garments exports to China rise by 3% in 20233 hours ago
-
Pakistan garments exports to China rise by 3% in 20233 hours ago
-
Nintendo ups net profit forecast on weak yen, steady Switch sales3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by 300 to Rs.215,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns US $280m from travel services' export in Jul-Nov4 hours ago
-
UBS to reward shareholders as Credit Suisse-linked losses narrow7 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 20247 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares fall, even as Toyota jumps on record earnings6 hours ago