Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.40.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.5 and Rs 282 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs.3.

61 paisa to close at Rs300.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained lost 02 paisa to close at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of Rs5.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 350.89 compared to the last closing of Rs 356.45.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.07 and Rs 74.51 respectively.