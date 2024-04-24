Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.37

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.35 respectively.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.35 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 41 paisa to close at Rs 297.57 against the last-day closing of Rs 297.16, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of Rs2.03 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.01 compared to the last closing of Rs 343.98.

There was no change in the price Emirates Dirham as it closed at Rs75.79, and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to at Rs74.22.

