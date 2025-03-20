Rupee Sheds 02 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:31 PM
The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.22 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.20
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.22 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.20.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 0.33 to close at Rs 304.
88 against the last day’s closing of Rs 305.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.88, whereas a decrease of 08 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 363.50 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 363.42.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 76.29 and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 74.70.
Recent Stories
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab
PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup
No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26
Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..
Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced
DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..
More Stories From Business
-
Haroon Akhtar supports Bio Gas plant to drive economic growth, sustainable energy26 minutes ago
-
Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan33 minutes ago
-
President, ICCI Kazakhstan Ambassador explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves cross $ 16 billion10 minutes ago
-
Business Community must show commitment to drive economic progress: Nasir Qureshi2 hours ago
-
Pak-Denmark strengthens economic, trade ties ahead of Key visits3 hours ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes3 hours ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes3 hours ago
-
Stock markets retreat on revised US economic outlook4 minutes ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1 trillion savings target by Mar 19th of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 795 more points5 minutes ago