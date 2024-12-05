Rupee sheds 02 pasia against dollar

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 02 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.50 and Rs 279.00 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 85 paisa to close at Rs 292.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.85, whereas an increase of Rs1.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.03 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.71.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.67 and Rs73.97 respectively.

