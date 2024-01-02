Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Rupee sheds 03 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed a depreciation of 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.89 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.86.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs281and Rs283.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 68 paisa to close at Rs310.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.99, whereas a decrease of 75 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.34 compared to the last closing of Rs358.59.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs76.75 and the price of Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs75.16.

