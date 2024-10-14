Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 03 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.63

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278 and Rs279.50 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 48 paisa to close at Rs303.46 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 26 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs362.79 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs363.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.59 and Rs73.94 respectively.

