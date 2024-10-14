Rupee Sheds 03 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 06:11 PM
Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.63
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.63.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278 and Rs279.50 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 48 paisa to close at Rs303.46 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 26 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs362.79 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs363.05.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.59 and Rs73.94 respectively.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit and Awards' on Oct 24
MoU inked to safeguard child rights
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 222 points
Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Tarar
Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders notified
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
More Stories From Business
-
SSCI president inaugurates help desk to finance revival of textile industry35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 222 points4 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.200 per tola4 hours ago
-
China's foreign trade up 5.3 pct in first three quarters5 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 20249 hours ago
-
Finance Minister highlights Chinese investments in Pakistan20 hours ago
-
Pakistan should take full benefit of SCO summit: Kashif Anwar22 hours ago
-
Last day for submission of income tax returns tomorrow: FBR23 hours ago