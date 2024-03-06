Rupee Sheds 04 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
The Rupee on Wednesday weakened by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.31
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.2 and Rs 282.1, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 32 paisa to close at Rs 303.40 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs186, whereas an increase of 93 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 355.05 compared to the last closing of Rs 354.12.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.05 and Rs 74.48 respectively.
