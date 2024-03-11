Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 04 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Rupee on Monday witnessed a devaluation of 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.07 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.03.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281.8, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 26 paisa to close at Rs 305.45 against the last day’s closing of Rs 305.19, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisa to close at Rs1.90, whereas an increase of 83 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 358.51 compared to the last closing of Rs 357.68.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.98 and Rs 74.40 respectively.

More Stories From Business