Rupee Sheds 04 Paisa Against Dollar

Published October 28, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.64

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.64.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 278.75 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 62 paisa to close at Rs 299.

96 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.58, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas a decrease of 14 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.05 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 360.19.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.60 and Rs 73.93 respectively.

