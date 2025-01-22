Rupee Sheds 04 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 06:25 PM
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.81
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.80 and Rs 281.30, respectively.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.80 and Rs 281.30, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.29 to close at Rs290.
29 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.00, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of Rs 1.94 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs343.47 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs341.53.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and closed at Rs 75.91 while the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa to close at Rs74.32.
