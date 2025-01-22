Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 04 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 06:25 PM

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.81

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.81.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.80 and Rs 281.30, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.29 to close at Rs290.

29 against the last day’s closing of Rs289.00, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of Rs 1.94 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs343.47 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs341.53.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and closed at Rs 75.91 while the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa to close at Rs74.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s succ ..

Paraguayan Ambassador hails Emirati women’s success, achievements

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport T ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Sharjah Airport Training Centre

28 minutes ago
 Museum of Future launches lecture series on connec ..

Museum of Future launches lecture series on connection between history, future

28 minutes ago
 PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt envir ..

PM's aide urges edible oil industry to adopt environmental sustainability practi ..

6 minutes ago
 Brother’s murderer arrested

Brother’s murderer arrested

6 minutes ago
 Ministerial committee discuss financial, administr ..

Ministerial committee discuss financial, administrative matters of KPPSC

6 minutes ago
Robbers' gang member nabbed

Robbers' gang member nabbed

6 minutes ago
 National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,0 ..

National Programme for Coders, Samsung empower 4,000 students with AI solutions

43 minutes ago
 KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on ..

KIU,University of Sunderland UK to collaborate on transnational education

20 minutes ago
 ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water securi ..

ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait

58 minutes ago
 PM performs ground breaking of first Daanish Schoo ..

PM performs ground breaking of first Daanish School in AJK, says Schools will br ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE President extends condolences to Turkish Presi ..

UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business