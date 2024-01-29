Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 05:47 PM

The Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed a devaluation of 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.59

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.5 and Rs281.6 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 51 paisa to close at Rs302.97 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.46, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 77 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.39 compared to the last closing of Rs354.62.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs76.13 and Rs74.56 respectively.

