Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:02 PM

The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.3 and Rs 282.3, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 303.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs185, whereas an increase of 12 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 354.12 compared to the last closing of Rs 354.02.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.04 and Rs 74.47 respectively.

