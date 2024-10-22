Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 06:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed a devaluation of 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.73 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.68.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.30 and Rs278.80 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 37 paisa to close at Rs300.90 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.84, whereas a decrease of 42 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.14 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs361.56.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.61 and Rs73.95 respectively.
