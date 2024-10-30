Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.79 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.74

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.35 and Rs 278.85 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 49 paisa to close at Rs 300.

72 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.23, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of 94 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.33 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 360.39.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.63 and Rs 73.96 respectively.

