Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 07:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.78.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.35 and Rs 278.90 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 11 paisa to close at Rs 302.
52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 20 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.50 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 360.30.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant and closed at 73.96.
