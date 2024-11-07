Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.89
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.89.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.50 and Rs 279 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 18 paisa to close at Rs 298.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.80, whereas an increase of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.31 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 358.49.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.67 and Rs73.98 respectively.
Recent Stories
Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan
World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Discuss Digital Pakistan Develop ..
Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug rehabilitation center
Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows
National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday
Pakistan’s maritime sector earns 90 bln rupees profit in last FY: Minister
PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog
Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..
Sargodha University, APP sign agreement for hands-on training to students
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points
PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit
Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0
More Stories From Business
-
Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows5 minutes ago
-
PBF optimistic about Trump’s victory, its economic impacts16 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.5,400 per tola2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 minutes ago
-
PTC concerned over increasing trade of illicit cigarettes; 11.26% decline in sales2 hours ago
-
CDNS decreases Savings Certificate, rates from November 043 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb for strengthening Pak-Japan relations through trade, culture5 hours ago
-
Machinery imports up by 21.68% in Q1 of FY 2024-255 hours ago
-
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago