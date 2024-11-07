Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.89

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.50 and Rs 279 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 18 paisa to close at Rs 298.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.80, whereas an increase of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.31 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 358.49.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.67 and Rs73.98 respectively.

