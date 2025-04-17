Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 07:14 PM

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.56

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.56.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.75 and Rs282.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 30 paisa to close at Rs319.

31 against the last day’s closing of Rs319.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.96, whereas a decrease of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs371.61 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs372.35.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs76.39 and 74.78 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road

Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's external account posts record monthly s ..

Pakistan's external account posts record monthly surplus of $1.19b; Khurram Sche ..

7 minutes ago
 European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 ba ..

European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

16 minutes ago
 UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time ..

UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal

12 minutes ago
 Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooper ..

Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooperation visits COMSTECH

7 minutes ago
 Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partner ..

Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..

45 minutes ago
Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 pe ..

Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 percent

7 minutes ago
 Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on ..

Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet

46 minutes ago
 Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 millio ..

Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time

46 minutes ago
 Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as G ..

Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital eco ..

Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore

1 hour ago
 53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical a ..

53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business