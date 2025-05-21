Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 05 Paisa Against US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 07:58 PM

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.96 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.91.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.96 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.91.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.50 and Rs 284.00, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.17 to close at Rs 319.

38 against the last day’s closing of Rs 317.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs 0.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 378.07 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 377.34.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.76 and Rs 75.17, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue he ..

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing

13 minutes ago
 EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradica ..

EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influen ..

13 minutes ago
 Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asi ..

Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to ra ..

13 minutes ago
 ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discus ..

ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human ..

13 minutes ago
 PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its l ..

PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable

13 minutes ago
 Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

30 minutes ago
WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

30 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

30 minutes ago
 MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

21 minutes ago
 Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually bene ..

Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership

21 minutes ago
 Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

21 minutes ago
 Body found near River Chenab

Body found near River Chenab

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business