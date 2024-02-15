Rupee Sheds 06 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Thursday weakened by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.37 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.31.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.15 and Rs281.95, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 95 paisa to close at Rs299.85 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 05 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.50 compared to the last closing of Rs350.45.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs76.06 and Rs74.49.
