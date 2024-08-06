Rupee Sheds 06 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.62
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.25 and Rs 280.4 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.06 to close at Rs 304.
42 against the last day’s closing of Rs 305.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.03 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.93 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs356.96.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.87 and Rs74.23 respectively.
