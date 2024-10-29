Rupee Sheds 06 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.68
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 278.75 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by 27 paisa to close at Rs 300.
23 against the last day’s closing of Rs 299.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.81, whereas an increase of 34 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.39 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 360.05.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.61 and Rs 73.95 respectively.
