Rupee Sheds 06 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.79

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 96 paisa to close at Rs 301.68 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas a decrease of 31 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.02 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 361.33.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs 73.97 respectively.

