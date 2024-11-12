Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.86

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.

57 to close at Rs 295.44 against the last day’s closing of Rs 297.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.80, whereas a decline of Rs2.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.00 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs358.26.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.66 and Rs73.98, respectively.

