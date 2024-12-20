Rupee Sheds 06 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.41against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.35
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.95 and Rs 279.45 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 42 paisa to close at Rs 289.05 against the last day’s closing of Rs 289.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of Rs2.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs348.09 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs351.04.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.80 and Rs74.07, respectively.
