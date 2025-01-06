Rupee Sheds 06 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 06:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.56.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.50 and Rs 280.00 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.28 to close at Rs 287.
85 against the last day’s closing of Rs286.57, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.76, whereas an increase of Rs 1.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.07 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs345.55.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 and 02 paisa to close at Rs75.85 and Rs74.19, respectively.
