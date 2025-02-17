Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 06 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:06 PM

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.20.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 45 paisa to close at Rs292.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.74 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs351.03.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.03 and Rs 74.46, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative proto ..

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..

11 minutes ago
 DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief ..

DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Wo ..

RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

26 minutes ago
 50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE C ..

50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to ..

Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturd ..

UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai

56 minutes ago
Middle East International Conference on Innovation ..

Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai

56 minutes ago
 204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiari ..

204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries

7 minutes ago
 PM appreciates WB’s role in development

PM appreciates WB’s role in development

7 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs fo ..

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs for Azerbaijan to attend APA mee ..

5 minutes ago
 Romina calls for public dialogue platforms to tack ..

Romina calls for public dialogue platforms to tackle Pakistan's climate challeng ..

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI ..

Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business