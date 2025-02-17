Rupee Sheds 06 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 06:06 PM
Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.20
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.20.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 45 paisa to close at Rs292.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of 71 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.74 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs351.03.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.03 and Rs 74.46, respectively.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..
DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram
RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials
50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council
Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..
UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai
Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai
204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries
PM appreciates WB’s role in development
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani departs for Azerbaijan to attend APA mee ..
Romina calls for public dialogue platforms to tackle Pakistan's climate challeng ..
Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector
More Stories From Business
-
Jam Kamal Khan emphasizes Industry-Government collaboration1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister emphasizes on 'Industry-Government Collaboration'1 hour ago
-
Textile exports up by 10.60 pc to $10.77 bln in 7 months1 hour ago
-
Pakistan eyes export expansion to KSA under its Vision 20302 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week on high note5 hours ago
-
Chinese shares open higher Monday6 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1702 against USD Monday7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 20259 hours ago