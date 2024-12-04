Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.86.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.45 and Rs 278.95 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 16 paisa to close at Rs 292.13 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.84, whereas an increase of 52 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.71 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.19.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.66 and Rs73.96 respectively.