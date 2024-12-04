Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 06 Pasia Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:49 PM

Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.86

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.86.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.45 and Rs 278.95 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 16 paisa to close at Rs 292.13 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.84, whereas an increase of 52 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.71 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.19.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.66 and Rs73.96 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father

5 minutes ago
 KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various facul ..

KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions

5 minutes ago
 Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bomb ..

Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing

5 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE

4 minutes ago
 Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm

5 minutes ago
 Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

5 minutes ago
Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion

9 minutes ago
 HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to P ..

HEC committed to bringing best of global tech to Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP

World Bank team reviews progress of SFERP

2 minutes ago
 Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

1 hour ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

2 hours ago
 ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria ..

ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors look forward to Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business