Rupee Sheds 06 Pasia Against Dollar

December 06, 2024

Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.00 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.94

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.00 against the previous day's closing of Rs277.94.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.25 to close at Rs294.

23 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.84, whereas an increase of 80 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.83 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs354.03.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.68 and Rs74.00 respectively.

