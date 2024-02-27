Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 05:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.27 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.20.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.3 and Rs 282.2, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 87 paisa to close at Rs 303.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs185, whereas an increase of 54 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 354.41 compared to the last closing of Rs 353.87.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.03 and Rs 74.46 respectively.

More Stories From Business