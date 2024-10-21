Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.61

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.85 and Rs279.35 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 25 paisa to close at Rs301.

27 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 46 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.56 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs362.02.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.60 and Rs73.94 respectively.

More Stories From Business