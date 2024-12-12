Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.16.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.75 and Rs 279.25 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 49 paisa to close at Rs 292.60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 63 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.11 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs354.48.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.75 and Rs74.04, respectively.