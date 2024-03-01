Rupee Sheds 08 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 05:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Rupee on Friday weakened by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.19 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.11.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.4 and Rs 282.3, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 36 paisa to close at Rs 302.05 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.41, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs185, whereas a decrease of 37 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 352.87 compared to the last closing of Rs 353.24.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.01 and Rs 74.44 respectively.
