Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.74 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.66.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278 and Rs279.50 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 42 paisa to close at Rs303.

04 against the last day’s closing of Rs303.46, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 42 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs363.21 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs362.79.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.61 and Rs73.97 respectively.