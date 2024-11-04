Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.70

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.78 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.70.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.35 and Rs 278.85 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 66 paisa to close at Rs 302.63 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of Rs 2.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs360.30 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 358.05.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.62 and Rs 73.96 respectively.