Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 08 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.47.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.10 and Rs 279.60. respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 13 paisa to close at Rs 290.

08 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas a decline of 26 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.70 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs349.96.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 75.83, while the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 paisa to close at Rs74.14.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding cerem ..

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grands ..

7 minutes ago
 US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s econom ..

US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms

19 minutes ago
 Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for ..

Women's access to SRH & FP facilities critical for development post climatic dis ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Highe ..

Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..

1 hour ago
 SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements

2 minutes ago
Elderly woman dies in house fire

Elderly woman dies in house fire

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan, ADB sign $200 mln loan agreement to stre ..

Pakistan, ADB sign $200 mln loan agreement to strengthen power distribution

21 seconds ago
 SBP Governor briefs finance minister on key initia ..

SBP Governor briefs finance minister on key initiatives to boost fiscal resilien ..

22 seconds ago
 Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar

24 seconds ago
 Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 BRT facilities 86.5 mln commuters in 2024, sets ne ..

BRT facilities 86.5 mln commuters in 2024, sets new milestones

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Business