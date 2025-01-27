Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 08 Paisa Against Dollar

January 27, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.75.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.90 and Rs 281.30, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 10 paisa to close at Rs291.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.61, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of Rs 1.50 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.79 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs345.29.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.91 and Rs74.33 respectively.

