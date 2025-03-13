Rupee Sheds 08 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.05 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.97.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.25 and Rs281.75, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.25 to close at Rs304.
43 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 49 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs362.82 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs362.31.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went up by 03 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.25 and Rs 74.66 respectively.
