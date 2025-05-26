Rupee Sheds 08 Paisa Against US Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 06:38 PM
The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.05 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.97
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.65 and Rs 284.15, respectively.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.65 and Rs 284.15, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.60 to close at Rs 321.
34 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.74, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.97, whereas an increase of Rs 2.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 382.70 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 380.18.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.79 and Rs 75.20, respectively.
