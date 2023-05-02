Rupee sheds 08 paisas against Dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistani rupee witnessed 08 paisas devaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday as it closed at Rs283.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.83

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee witnessed 08 paisas devaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday as it closed at Rs283.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.83.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 286.35 and Rs 289.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 48 paisas to close at Rs 311.

40 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 03 paisas to close at Rs 2.06; whereas an increase of 11 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.10 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 353.99.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham went up by 02 paisas and the Saudi Riyal witnessed 03 paisas decrease toclose at Rs 77.31 and Rs 75.70, respectively.