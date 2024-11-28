Rupee Sheds 08 Pasia Against Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 06:23 PM
Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.96
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.96.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279.10 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by 84 paisa to close at Rs 292.
82 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.83, whereas an increase of Rs 1.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.74 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 350.19.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham
And the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.69 and Rs 74.03 respectively.
APP/mag
Recent Stories
The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday
Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..
South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points
Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI hails energy ministry for release of imported industrial chemicals46 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to incentivize private sector growth56 minutes ago
-
4th International Conference concludes at NTUF1 hour ago
-
Photo exhibition of Kashmiri prisoners to raise voice against India’s atrocities1 hour ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds SECP efforts for promoting EODB2 hours ago
-
Mobile phone imports decreases over 10% to $420 mln in 4 months3 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan-Pak direct flight to resume on Nov 29: Ambassador Tukhtaev4 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Thursday5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer hails PSX performance as it crosses 100,000 points6 hours ago
-
MCCI tables healthy strategic plan to state govt for survival of AJK's collapsed industrial sector6 hours ago