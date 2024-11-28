Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 08 Pasia Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.96

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 84 paisa to close at Rs 292.

82 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.83, whereas an increase of Rs 1.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.74 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 350.19.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham

And the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.69 and Rs 74.03 respectively.

APP/mag

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

5 minutes ago
 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

2 minutes ago
 South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis poi ..

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

2 minutes ago
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

3 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business