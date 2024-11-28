Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.96

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 84 paisa to close at Rs 292.

82 against the last day’s closing of Rs 291.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.83, whereas an increase of Rs 1.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.74 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 350.19.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham

And the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.69 and Rs 74.03 respectively.

