Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 08 Pasia Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:09 PM

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.97

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.97.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.60 and Rs279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 46 paisa to close at Rs293.

20 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 52 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs354.30 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs354.82.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.70 and Rs74.00, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tour ..

20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins

5 minutes ago
 Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to appl ..

Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to applicants

5 minutes ago
 GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Proc ..

GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Processing Unit inaugurated in Khu ..

5 minutes ago
 Nafay guides UMT Markhors win against Engro Dolphi ..

Nafay guides UMT Markhors win against Engro Dolphins

3 minutes ago
 PTA , HEC sign MoU to foster technological innovat ..

PTA , HEC sign MoU to foster technological innovation

3 minutes ago
 KPBOIT hosts inaugural investment roadshow in Kara ..

KPBOIT hosts inaugural investment roadshow in Karachi

3 minutes ago
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

4 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

4 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

7 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business