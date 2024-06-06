Rupee Sheds 09 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Pakistan Rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.39 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.30
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.39 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.30.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.9 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 09 paisa to close at Rs 302.72 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of 29 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.86 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 355.57.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.22.
Recent Stories
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..
PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs in DG Khan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion
ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation
Strengthening country's alternative energy system among govt's priorities: PM
More Stories From Business
-
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion24 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points3 hours ago
-
Pak, Japan ink grant worth $ 2.1 million for HR- development scholarships3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Elevate raises $5m to offer US based $ accounts in emerging markets like Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Indonesian embassy officials in Pakistan visit SCCI4 hours ago
-
Cut in markup to bolster economy, enhance productivity: PBF4 hours ago
-
Europe stocks advance before expected ECB rate cut9 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim9 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up Rs 2,400 per tola to Rs 243,0005 hours ago
-
Markets track Wall St records as US jobs fuel rate cut hopes9 minutes ago