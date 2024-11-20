Rupee Sheds 09 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 10:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.95.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279.10 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 21 paisa to close at Rs 293.
96 against the last day’s closing of Rs 294.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.91 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.17.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.69 and Rs 74.05 respectively.
